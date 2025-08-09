“I Love My Country” media campaign launched

Representatives from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation and TikTok Vietnam at the signing ceremony of cooperation agreement for the 2025-2029 period. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) on August 8 launched a nationwide media campaign “Toi yeu To quoc toi” (I Love My Country), aiming to foster national pride, love for the homeland, and positive actions among Vietnamese youths at home and abroad.

The campaign is part of activities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), and to implement the federation’s plan for the “I Love My Country” journey – a cyber communication initiative.

Running from August 4 to September 2, under the hashtag #TuHaoVietNam, the campaign invites participants in two categories: “I Love My Country” video clips and “I Love My Country” check-in photos. After each stage, the organisers will award 10 videos and 10 photos with the widest impact. At the end of the campaign, five outstanding videos and five outstanding photos will receive the top awards, which include certificates from the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee, campaign trophies, and sponsor gifts.

On this occasion, the VYF and TikTok Vietnam signed a strategic cooperation agreement under which, the two sides will provide young people with life skills, including self-management, communication, problem-solving, self-protection, financial management, technology use, health care, information handling, and protection against harmful online content.

TikTok will also help promote key initiatives of the federation. In addition, TikTok will support youth entrepreneurship and digital economy participation through projects like One Commune – One Product (OCOP), Proud of Vietnamese Goods, and e-commerce training. The two sides will review cooperation results every three months to optimise activities./.