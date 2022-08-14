Making news
Huynh Nguyen Mai Phuong becomes Miss World Vietnam 2022
The 22-year-old beauty from the southern province of Dong Nai became the owner of a 3-billion-VND (128,221 USD) crown and received a cash reward of 300 million VND (12,822 USD).
She will represent Vietnam at the 71st Miss World competition.
Meanwhile, Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Nguyen Phuong Nhi from the central province of Thanh Hoa were the first and second runners-up, respectively. The first runner-up got 150 million VND and the second, 100 million VND.
Nguyen Thi Phuong Linh and Nguyen Thuy Linh completed the Top 5 finalists.
A number of sub-prizes in the final night were also presented to the contestants, each worth 50 million VND.
Miss World Vietnam 2022 is the second edition of the Miss World Vietnam pageant. In 2019, Luong Thuy Linh, a 19-year-old student from the northern province of Cao Bang, surpassed 38 others to become the first Miss World Vietnam./.