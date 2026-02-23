Huong Pagoda Festival 2026 opens with renewed management, elevating national-scale event

An art performance of the 2026 Huong Pagoda Festival's opening ceremony. Photo: VNA

This year’s festival themed “Safety - Friendliness - Quality” underscores efforts to ensure a secure and welcoming environment while enhancing service standards for visitors.



The festival runs from February 18 to May 11 (from the second day of the first lunar month to the 25th day of the third lunar month), drawing thousands of pilgrims and tourists to the renowned spiritual complex, one of the country’s most significant spring pilgrimage destinations.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Le Van Trang, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Huong Son commune and head of the Festival Organising Committee, emphasised that this year’s festival aims to strengthen Huong Son’s image as both a spiritual pilgrimage site and a welcoming tourism destination.



Beyond receiving visitors from across the country, Huong Son aspires to become a year-round cultural and spiritual tourism hub, operating 365 days a year. The guiding principle of “Safety – Friendliness – Quality” is not a merely slogan but a firm commitment shaping every aspect of this national-scale festival, Trang said.



He called on residents and visitors alike to observe civilised conduct, help preserve the site’s cultural heritage, protect historical inscriptions and artifacts, and contribute to safeguarding the traditional values of the Huong Pagoda Festival.



According to the Organising Committee, from February 17 to February 21 (the first five days of the Lunar New Year), the site welcomed 135,895 visitors, up 138% from the same period last year. On the fifth day alone, 51,190 visitors were recorded.



Following the opening ceremony, city and commune leaders, Most Venerable Thich Minh Hien, head of Huong Pagoda, other Buddhist dignitaries and delegates launched a tree-planting initiative at Thien Tru wharf.



To facilitate pilgrims, sightseeing tickets were offered free of charge from the fourth to the sixth day of the Lunar New Year. Visitors were only required to purchase boat tickets for transportation along Yen stream.



Despite light spring rain on opening day, thousands of visitors arrived early in the morning.



To prevent congestion, authorities implemented remote traffic guidance at key intersections, directing vehicles to designated parking areas. Parking lots, boat docks, and electric shuttle stations were arranged scientifically to ensure order and minimise environmental impact.



Besides, three major parking facilities are being managed under a coordinated plan emphasising safety and convenience. Notably, from February 18 to May 11, all parking fees for cars and motorbikes at lots managed by the Organising Committee are waived. Unauthorised fee collection is strictly prohibited.



Service prices are publicly listed, with no price hikes reported. Boat operators are required to wear identification uniforms and badges, undergo professional training, and sign service commitments. All payments are processed via bank transfers to ensure transparency.



The Organising Committee has installed 10 automated ticket control gates at Yen wharf, operating in three shifts with 30 working groups to regulate visitor flow during peak hours.



The application of QR-code ticketing for entrance and boat services, the operation of a hotline for feedback, and real-time data analysis of visitor flow demonstrate a clear transition from traditional management methods to smart, visitor-centred governance./.