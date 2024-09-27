Huong Pagoda complex recognised as city-level tourist destination

Visitors to Huong Pagoda Festival (Photo: VNA)

The Hanoi People's Committee has just issued a decision to recognise the Huong Son special national relic complex (Huong Pagoda) in Huong Son commune, My Duc district, as a city-level tourist destination.

Located about 65km from the centre of Hanoi, it is a famous Buddhist pagoda complex in Vietnam. Covering a total of 4,940 hectares, the complex comprises of 21 pagodas, temples, shrines, and caves dedicated to the worship of Buddha and deities associated with indigenous agricultural beliefs.

The Huong Pagoda Festival is traditionally held from the sixth day of the first lunar month, which was originally the day of forest opening, through the third lunar month. It is the biggest and longest traditional festival in Hanoi as well as Vietnam as a whole.

On this occasion, Hong Van tourist site in Hong Van commune, Thuong Tin district, was also recognised as a city-level destination. Embodying the typical characteristics of a rural village in northern Vietnam, it is focusing on developing culture tourism, agriculture tourism, and MICE tourism./.