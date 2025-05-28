Hungarian President arrives in Hanoi, beginning official visit to Vietnam

Hungarian President Sulyok Tamas and his spouse arrive in Hanoi on May 27 evening. (Photo: VNA)

Hungarian President Sulyok Tamas and his spouse, Nagy Zsuzsanna, arrived in Hanoi on May 27 evening, beginning their official visit to Vietnam from May 27-29, at the invitation of State President Luong Cuong.

President Tamas and his entourage were welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bui Le Thai and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan.

Taking place as the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations (February 3, 1950 – 2025), President Tamas’ visit to Vietnam marks a significant milestone and opens new cooperation opportunities in the Vietnam–Hungary Comprehensive Partnership, said Ambassador Thai.

The visit demonstrates the strong political will of the two countries’ high-level leaders to further deepen the comprehensive partnership established in 2018, contributing to enhanced mutual understanding, he added.

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son welcomes Hungarian President Sulyok Tamás and his spouse at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Tibor Baloghdi emphasised that diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Hungary are built on a solid foundation of mutual respect, cooperation, and long-standing ties. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on February 3, 1950, Hungary has consistently supported Vietnam across many fields, and they have now become important partners of each other. He said he believes Vietnam also values its relationship with Hungary. In this context, President Tamas’ official visit to Vietnam is a meaningful milestone in bilateral relations, reflecting the highest-level diplomatic commitment./.