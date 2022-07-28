Hungarian ambassador to Vietnam honoured with Friendship Order

Authorised by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on July 27 presented a Friendship Order to Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Ory Csaba in recognition of the diplomat’s dedication to relations between the two countries.



Son appreciated Csaba’s contributions over the last seven years to help develop the Vietnam - Hungary comprehensive partnership in an increasingly substantive and effective manner in all fields, from politics - diplomacy, economy - trade to development cooperation, culture, education, and health care.



Highlighting significant achievements in the bilateral ties, he noted the two countries have maintained frequent mutual visits and meetings at all levels.



The minister also lauded new strides in economic, trade and investment links, asking both sides to further capitalise on advantages created by the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to foster bilateral trade and economic recovery in each country.



The official took this occasion to thank the ambassador and the Hungarian Embassy for promoting the Hungarian Government’s donation and transfer of nearly 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Vietnam in the pandemic combat.



Addressing the presentation ceremony in Hanoi, Csaba expressed his honour to receive the Friendship Order.



He appreciated the support and cooperation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, other ministries, sectors and localities of Vietnam during his term.



The ambassador affirmed that he considers Vietnam as his second homeland and will continue working to contribute more to the comprehensive partnership between the two nations./.