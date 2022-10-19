Making news
Hung Yen province launches action month for the poor
At the launching ceremony of the programme on October 18, more than 40 agencies and businesses raised nearly 2 billion VND.
Quach Thi Huong, head of the provincial Party Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Board and President of the Hung Yen Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), said the activities in support of the poor have received enthusiastic response of all-level Party Committees, authorities, organisations, enterprises and people.
More than 8.2 billion VND was collected during the action month last year, she said, adding that some 4 billion VND and 25,000 relief packages worth about 5 billion VND were raised for the group so far this year.
The donations have been delivered to thousands of poor and near-poor households and disadvantaged individuals, she said./.