Making news
Hung Yen hosts largest-ever traditional martial arts championship
It was the largest event of this kind the northern province has ever hosted.
Fighters, divided in three age groups – 10-12, 28-30, and 31-33, competed in various men’s singles, women’s singles and mixed events.
Hung Yen’s Trung Son School of Martial Arts claimed the first place at the medal tally, followed by a martial art club for young people in Pham Ngu Lao commune, the province’s Kim Dong district.
Two teams from Bac Ninh and Ha Nam won the third prizes./.