These days, lychee farmers in Hung Yen province are rushed off their feet these days harvesting lychee crop. Despite the high price, the lychees with the size of chicken eggs and a nice appearance and sweet aroma, have won favor among consumers from far and wide.

Hung Yen egg-shaped lychees selling like hot cakes

Picking large, ripe lychees by hand, and enjoying the fresh fruit right in the garden, is an unforgettable memory for tourists at the lychees gardens in Phan Sao Nam commune, Phu Cu district.

With the advantages of early ripening, nice appearance and distinctive sweet fragrance, Hung Yen egg-shaped lychees have become a specialty in recent years, trusted by many customers. This year, the joy of lychee farmers is further amplified, as traders come directly to the gardens to purchase the fruit.

Hung Yen province is now home to over 350ha of egg-shaped lychees cultivation, producing more than 250 tons each season. Along with its famous longan and Dong Tao chicken, egg-shaped lychees are gradually becoming a specialty of the locality, favored by consumers far and wide./