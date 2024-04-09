Making news
Hung Kings Temple Festival opens in Phu Tho
This year, the festival and an associated culture and tourism programme are set to take place in Viet Tri city – which houses the renown temple – as well as various other districts and townships across the province from April 9 to 18 (or the 1st to the 10th day of the third lunar month).
Main rituals during the festival include ceremonies at the temple to offer incense to Lac Long Quan and Au Co – the progenitors of Vietnamese people.
Nguyen Dac Thuy, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said that this year's festive activities are closely linked with tourism promotion, including performances of Xoan singing, a volleyball tournament, a trade fair and exhibition of products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, and a high-altitude fireworks display on the evening of April 17.
The Ancestral Land Cultural and Tourism Week is a highlight with various activities such as exhibitions at the Phu Tho Library and Hung Kings Museum, the street music programme "Viet Tri Livemusic" in Viet Tri city, and a music festival of local folk songs.
The commemoration of the Hung Kings is a national holiday that takes place annually on the 10th day of the third lunar month, which falls on April 18 this year. The practice of worshiping them in Phu Tho was recognised by UNESCO as part of the world's intangible cultural heritage in 2012./.