Hundreds of thousands flock to Phu Tho during Hung Kings’ commemoration
The site reported a major surge in visitors as 200,000 people came to attend the official ceremony on April 10 to pay tribute to the nation's legendary founders.
Its director Le Truong Giang told Tuoi tre (Youth) newspaper: “One hundred percent of the province’s police and 300 youth volunteers and military personnel were mobilised to ensure safety for the ceremony and visitors.
“This morning alone, hundreds of thousands of people have arrived to pay tribute to the Hung Kings.”
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Party and State officials, and the province's leaders offered incense and flowers in tribute to the kings the same day.
The site welcomed about 20,000 visitors on April 9, and 10,000 on April 8, according to Giang.
The large number of visitors caused traffic congestion in the province’s Viet Tri city on April 9 night.
Tribute ceremonies to the kings were also held at various locations across the country, including HCM City, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and Lam Dong, and the southern provinces of Kien Giang, Vinh Long, Dong Nai, Can Tho and Ca Mau.
The Vietnamese embassies and diasporas in Malaysia, Hungary, and France also paid tribute to their homeland’s founders in their respective countries.
A large number of people chose not to attend ceremonies but to spend their holiday at tourist attractions in Hanoi and Hai Phong cities, the northern provinces of Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, and the southern province of Khanh Hoa.
Thousands of visitors came to Thu Le Park, Bao Son Paradise Park, Ba Vi National Park in Hanoi, while 78,300 people visited Lao Cai from April 9-11, according to the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security said 21 people were killed and 31 injured in traffic accidents on April 9 and 10.
Twenty-five accidents were reported on April 10, killing 10 people and leaving 17 injured, while 27 on April 9, killing 11 and injuring 14 people, according to the ministry’s Traffic Police Department./.