Humanitarian ecosystem helps poor patients

Outstanding models have contributed to building a humanitarian ecosystem at hospitals, heard a forum on the ecosystem held within the framework of the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) for the 2022-2027 period on August 29.



Vo Duc Chien, Director of Vo Tri Phuong Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City and head of its Red Cross Association, said that to care for patients living in underprivileged circumstances, over the past years, the hospital has called on the community to build an “ecosystem” offering all necessary assistance for them.



Specifically, patients in need are supported with emergency hospital fees, nutritious meals, essential living expenses, and products with cheaper-than-normal prices.



Moribund and dead patients of disadvantageous families are also carried home for free of charge, he added.



Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan, President of the Red Cross Association in the south central province of Binh Thuan, said that the association is operating seven charity kitchens for poor patients in hospitals and medical centres.



During 2016-2021, these kitchens provided nearly 2.7 million free meals worth over 25 billion VND (1.06 million USD) for poor patients./.