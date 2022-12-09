Making news
Human rights promoted in labour, social, gender equality aspects
Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha said that to date, despite adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, Vietnam has completed 82.6% of recommendations with many positive results in terms of ensuring and promoting human rights in the fields of labout, society, gender equality and human trafficking combat.
At the conference, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs’ agencies reported on the attainments, difficulties and challenges in the implementation of the UPR third cycle recommendations.
Participants noted that over the past 13 years, Vietnam has shown positive and responsible engagement in the UPR mechanism with a high rate of recommendation acceptance and implementation, reflecting the country’s rising and expanding capacity in institution, resources and finance.
They agreed that the implementation of the UPR recommendations has contributed to further enhancing the rights of disadvantaged groups and labourers, improving social welfare and contributing to ensuring political-economic and social stability of the country, as well as the quality of human rights in Vietnam.
They highlighted difficulties and challenges, and proposed solutions for the better implementation of the recommendations in the time to come, especially the preparations for the building of the national report on the UPR fourth cycle./.