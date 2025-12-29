Hue’s iconic tourist attractions promoted globally through CNN campaign

A screenshot of a clip promoting Huế tourism on CNN. (Photo: VNA)

Several of Hue’s most iconic tourist attractions, including the Imperial Palace and King Tu Duc’s tomb, have been featured by CNN in a promotional campaign designed to showcase the city’s cultural treasures to the world.



A 30‑second video highlighting these destinations was broadcast on CNN’s television channel in programmes such as The Lead, First Move and CNN Newsroom, as well as across the network’s social media platforms.



Within just five days, the clip attracted around 1.4 million views and more than 36,000 shares, underlining both the strength of its message and the international public’s growing interest in Hue as a distinctive travel destination.



CNN (Cable News Network), headquartered in the United States and founded in 1980, now reaches audiences in over 200 countries and territories. Widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential media outlets, its endorsement provides Hue with unparalleled visibility on the global tourism stage.



According to director of the Hue Department of Tourism Tran Thi Hoai Tram, the campaign forms part of a broader strategy to position the city internationally.



“Promotion on CNN is a strategic step in establishing the brand ‘Hue – heritage city, green destination, attractive and high‑class’ on the global tourism map,” she explained.



Tram said that as Việt Nam’s tourism sector rebounds rapidly and competition for international visitors intensifies, the campaign offers significant opportunities for the former imperial capital.



Leveraging CNN’s reputation and extensive reach, Hue’s image can be delivered to millions worldwide, helping to elevate its standing in the international market.



Immediately following the campaign, the city's tourism department identified this as a golden moment to convert global interest into tangible visitor numbers and long‑term value.



Efforts are now focused on building a consistent brand narrative rooted in culture, people and heritage, while weaving in contemporary elements such as creative arts, cuisine and green tourism. At the same time, the city is working to enhance product quality and create distinctive experiences for travellers.



Hue’s momentum is further reinforced by its role as host of the National Tourism Year 2025, during which the city welcomed more than 6.3 million visitors – a rise of nearly 160% compared with 2024.



The CNN promotion is part of a long‑term external communications strategy running from 2026 to 2030, aligned with strengthening international travel connections, regional partnerships and public‑private collaboration.



“Hue hopes not only to attract more international tourists, but also to confirm its position as a heritage destination rich in identity that is dynamic and sustainably developed,” said Tram./.