Hue wraps up successful 5th OWHC-AP regional conference

The 5th Regional Conference of Organisation of World Heritage Cities – Asia and Pacific (OWHC-AP) concluded in the central city of Hue on October 16 after three days of diverse and engaging activities.

The conference covered tours of the Complex of Hue Monuments, award presentation for the Creative Content Competition and World Heritage Quiz, reports from the regional secretariat, the announcement of the next host city, and vibrant cultural exchanges showcasing traditional Vietnamese –Korean costumes, Hue royal court music performances. Two key sessions – the mayors’ forum and the academic symposium – featured six major presentations focusing on sustainable conservation, digital technology applications, and community roles in the development of heritage cities.

More than 100 delegates from seven countries – the Republic of Korea (RoK), China, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam – took part in the event, including nearly 30 mayors and representatives of member cities, leading heritage experts from the region, and 50 high school students from Hue who competed in the “World Heritage – Golden Bell Challenge.” The gathering provided a platform for multi-generational dialogue and exchange, connecting policymakers and young people.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Nguyen Thanh Binh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Hue municipal People’s Committee, said the 5th OWHC-AP Regional Conference, which centred on improving quality of life for sustainable development in World Heritage Cities, produced notable outcomes that reinforced OWHC-AP’s role as an effective cooperation platform. He added that the discussions and experience-sharing sessions not only enabled mutual learning but also laid the groundwork for future collaborative projects and sustainable heritage policies to enhance liveability for people.

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Binh said member cities shared valuable experiences in preserving the past to shape the future and pursuing sustainable development for a better quality of life. This is a shared aspiration and a strategic goal that Hue, as Vietnam’s first World Heritage City, remained committed to, he said, adding the city will continue close cooperation with the OWHC and other member cities to advance common objectives in heritage conservation and sustainable urban development.

At the ceremony, Hue authorities handed the OWHC-AP flag to representatives from RoK’s Andong City, which will host the 6th Regional Conference in 2027./.