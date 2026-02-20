Hue welcomes first int'l cruise ship in Year of the Horse 2026

The international cruise ship Adora Mediterranea docks at Chan May Port in Hue city on February 19. Photo: VNA

The international cruise ship Adora Mediterranea docked at Chan May Port in Hue city on February 19 (the third day of the Lunar New Year), becoming the first ocean liner to arrive in the central region in the Year of the Horse 2026.

Departing from Guangzhou, China, the vessel carried 2,613 passengers and 732 crew members, marking the opening of the 2026 cruise tourism season in Hue.

Upon arrival, local authorities and travel firms coordinated reception procedures, immigration clearance and passenger transport.

Formalities were handled swiftly, ensuring security and safety while creating favourable conditions for visitors to disembark and begin their excursions. Many tourists chose tours exploring heritage sites, cuisine and traditional craft villages across central Vietnam.

Le Chi Phai, Deputy General Director of Chan May Port, said the Adora Mediterranea serves a high-spending market segment. Although cruise passengers typically have short stays, they tend to demand premium services, thereby boosting local service, transport and trade sectors. The steady rise in international cruise calls in recent years reflects the growing appeal of central Vietnam on the regional cruise tourism map.

Ly Duc Nam, Director of Khang Huy Holiday Vietnam Company Limited, described the first cruise call in the lunar new year as a positive signal for the sector in 2026. Compared with other types of tourists, five-star cruise passengers spend two to three times more, providing a strong impetus for local tourism growth from the outset of the year.

In 2025, Chan May Port welcomed 46 cruise ships with a total of 131,515 passengers and crew members. In 2026, the number of cruise calls is expected to nearly double to around 88, bringing an estimated 260,000