Hue Traditional Craft Festival 2023 to feature various activities
According to the organisers, the opening ceremony on April 28 evening will be the highlight of the event.
Activities to introduce products and honour artisans and craft villages; a food festival, carnival festival, and an art performance programme will be major events in the framework of the festival, which will take place along the banks of the Huong River, and pedestrian streets in the centre of Hue city.
The 9th edition of this kind is expected to see the participation of about 400 people's and elite artisans from 69 famous craft villages and establishments across the country, and 37 artisans from six cities of the Republic of Korea and Japan which have twinning and cooperative relations with the ancient city. Art troupes from Belgium and the RoK will also join Vietnamese artists in the festival.
The event will offer a good chance for visitors to get insights into traditional crafts such as weaving, fine art carpentry, sculpture, mosaic carving, lacquer, gilded lacquer, goldsmithing, rattan and bamboo art, bakery, paper making, traditional folk painting, and ceramic craft, among others.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Le Nhat said the event will contribute to promoting the image of the ancient capital, as well as preserving and developing traditional craft villages and typical handicraft industries nationwide./.