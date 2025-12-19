Hue spotlights its culinary soul at international food festival

Culinary offerings on display at the International Culinary Festival “Hue – Capital of Cuisine”. (Photo: VNA)

The International Culinary Festival “Hue – Capital of Cuisine” officially opened on December 18, emerging as a highlight event marking the close of the National Tourism Year – Hue 2025.

The festival brings together more than 50 food stalls from provinces and cities nationwide, alongside a strong international presence. Visitors are immersed in a lively culinary space featuring live cooking demonstrations, presentations of regional specialities and international dishes, high-quality OCOP products, and food models designed with export potential in mind.

A centrepiece of the opening ceremony was the official announcement that bun bo Hue (Hue beef noodle soup) has been added to the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The recognition marks a significant milestone, underscoring the dish’s iconic value, cultural representativeness, and enduring place in Vietnam’s culinary life.

Long synonymous with the former imperial capital, bun bo Hue has transcended its local origins to become a celebrated culinary brand at home and abroad. The dish frequently appears in international travel publications, overseas Vietnamese restaurant menus, and respected global food rankings. Known for its distinctive flavours, refined preparation, and deep cultural links to Hue’s history, bun bo Hue is widely regarded as a “culinary ambassador” promoting the image of Hue and its people to the world.

Tran Thi Hoai Tram, Director of the Hue Department of Tourism, said the 2025 International Culinary Festival not only honours the essence of both traditional and contemporary cuisine, but also holds strategic importance in advancing the “Hue – Capital of Cuisine” brand. She noted that the city is gradually positioning gastronomy as a core pillar of its heritage economy, tourism sector, and cultural industries.

The festival is expected to inject fresh momentum into year-end tourism while attracting high-quality visitors. It also supports Hue’s ambition to soon join UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy, further consolidating its status as a distinctive cultural and tourism hub of Vietnam and the region.

The International Culinary Festival “Hue – Capital of Cuisine” runs from December 18 to 21./.