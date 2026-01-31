Hue, Quang Tri promote tourism, push direct air links with RoK

At the tourism promotion programme for Hue and Quang Tri in Seoul. Photo: VNA

Hue city and Quang Tri province held a programme in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on January 29 to promote tourism and direct air service, aimed at popularising the central region's image and strengthening cooperation among Vietnamese and Korean travel companies.

The event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho, a delegation from Hue led by Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh, Vice Chairman of the Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA) Lee Jin-seok and Director of the Korea Outbound Tourism Association Jeon Sung-joon, along with travel firms, airlines and media from both countries.

Addressing the event, Binh said the programme sought to position Hue and Quang Tri as diverse and high-quality destinations in central Vietnam, combining rich cultural heritage, attractive natural landscapes and professional tourism services, while also promoting cooperation between Vietnamese and Korean tourism enterprises.

He noted that the numbers of Korean visitor arrivals to Hue and Quang Tri have been rising steadily in recent years, making the development of direct air links a strategic priority in building a dedicated Hue–Quang Tri destination for the Korean market.

Ho, for his part, highlighted Hue’s unique cultural and historical depth, describing it as a city defined by the Huong (Perfume) River, royal heritage, refined cuisine and traditional "ao dai", offering visitors a rare space for reflection and cultural immersion in today’s fast-paced world.

During the programme, the two localities presented their key tourism assets, including UNESCO-recognised heritage such as the Complex of Hue Monuments and Vietnamese court music, along with the Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park and Tan Hoa tourism village. Products ranging from high-end resorts, golf and wellness tourism to cultural and culinary experiences were also introduced.

With both Phu Bai International Airport in Hue and Dong Hoi Airport in Quang Tri located within a 250 km radius, the two localities are well positioned to serve charter and regular international flights. The first Korea–Hue charter flight is scheduled to begin in late March, with plans to move toward regular services.

The programme also featured B2B meetings, destination presentations and product showcases, opening up new cooperation opportunities in tour operations, golf tourism and Halal travel packages.

With expanding air connectivity and diversified tourism products, Hue and Quang Tri are strengthening their positions as leading destinations in central Vietnam for the Korean and international markets./.