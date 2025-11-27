Hue promotes combined strength in fight against IUU fishing

Monitoring fishing vessel operations through the surveillance system. Photo: VNA

Aiming for responsible and sustainable fisheries, in recent times, Hue city has mobilised the combined strength of the entire political system to closely monitor key areas and raise awareness among fishermen to comply with regulations related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



At the same time, the central city has also taken actions to promptly monitor, detect, report, and prevent fishing vessels intending to violate foreign waters.



Widespread awareness campaigns



Thuan An ward currently manages 453 fishing vessels, including 197 vessels over 15 metres in length, 80 vessels between 12–15 metres, and 176 between 6–12 metres. Promoting and encouraging these vessels to comply with regulations has always been a focus for the ward authorities and has been implemented effectively.



Nguyen Van Thuan, Standing Vice Chairman of the ward People’s Committee, stated that the ward People’s Committee has directed the relevant divisions to prepare articles on IUU fishing-related regulations for publication on the ward’s e-portal and via loudspeakers, as well as conducting awareness campaigns using panels and posters at fishing vessel mooring areas. Local authorities have also actively coordinated with the Thuan An Port Border Guard Station, the ward police, and residential areas to inform fishermen about relevant regulations, encourage them to sign commitments not to violate rules, and assist them in installing monitoring devices, registering fishing vessels, and updating fishing logs and vessel information.



In order to work towards removing the European Commission’s ‘yellow card’ warning related to IUU fishing, Thuan recommended that higher-level authorities implement policies to support fishermen in installing monitoring devices, registering fishing vessels, and updating fishing logs. At the same time, they should regularly organise training courses and awareness campaigns on relevant regulations, and provide guidance and assistance in reissuing and issuing new types of documents.



Preventing violations



According to reports, from January 2024 to November 14, 2025, the city’s competent authorities detected seven violations, including three cases crossing allowed fishing boundaries and four cases of vessel monitoring system disconnection, and imposed a total fine of 395 million VND (14,970 USD). All penalties have been updated in the administrative violation database of the Directorate of Fisheries in accordance with regulations.



Currently, Hue city has completed the inventory, classification, and verification of information for the owners of fishing vessels in all 11 communes and wards that have fishing boats. Specifically, the city has 998 registered vessels updated in the VNFishbase system, including 403 vessels over 15m in length.



Hoang Hai Minh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, stated that localities with fishing vessels have organised measures to prevent IUU fishing-related violations, such as enhancing advocacy and awareness campaigns. The municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment has distributed around 50 bulletins to residents and produced six TV reports, while the city Border Guard Command has organised 36 sessions to raise awareness with 1,058 participants; and the Fisheries Sub-Department has printed 1,200 flyers for vessel owners and captains to promote compliance with fisheries regulations.



In addition, the 11 communes and wards with fishing vessels have assigned specific responsibilities to each People’s Committee member, local police officer, grassroots border guard, and mass organisation to manage and monitor fishing vessels that are not eligible for fishing activities; and to review cases showing signs of violations for handling. Eight communes and wards (including Thuan An, Phu Loc, Phu Vinh, Chan May – Lang Co, Vinh Loc, Loc An, Quang Dien, and Vy Da), which have a large number of fishing vessels, have issued decisions to establish their Steering Committees for IUU Fishing Prevention and Control.



From January 1 to November 14, 100% of fishing vessels of 15 metres or more completed port departure and arrival procedures through the eCDT system; the volume of aquatic products landed and monitored via the eCDT system reached nearly 5,250 tonnes, achieving 100%. Hue currently has two fishing ports (Thuan An and Tu Hien), both of which have implemented traceability on the eCDT system./.