Hue: numerous roads remain cut off due to landslides, flooding

Residents in Duong No ward (Hue) continue to face deep flooding as they prepare for a new round of heavy rain and storms. (Photo: VNA)

Traffic across Hue had largely been restored by the afternoon of November 4 after several days of heavy rain, but serious flooding, blockages, and landslides remain in mountainous areas and along several provincial routes, according to the central city’s Civil Defence Command.

Major routes such as National Highway 1 and National Highway 49B have reopened to traffic. Yet, sections of Highway 49B passing through Phong Dinh, Duong No, and Phong Phu wards are still submerged under 0.2-0.7m of water.

On the western branch of the Ho Chi Minh Road, the stretch from Quang Tri to Bot Do has been cleared, while the section from Bot Do to Da Nang remains blocked due to localised landslides and flooding.

Many provincial roads are still heavily flooded, damaged by landslides, and difficult to traverse. In total, 38 landslide sites have been recorded across the city, posing risks to road users. Relevant forces are focusing on clearing debris, reinforcing affected areas, and installing warning signs to ensure traffic safety and restore key routes as soon as possible.

As of 5 pm on November 3, more than 54,600 houses across the city had been still inundated, with floodwaters reaching depths of 0.5 to 1m in some areas.

Earlier the same day, Rao Trang 4 Hydropower Plant reported water levels rising approximately 10cm above the plant’s floor. Operations have been suspended, and all three floodgates have been opened to regulate water discharge downstream./.