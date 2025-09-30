Making news
Hue launches training centre for sustainable tourism practices
A Norwegian-funded programme aimed at reducing plastic use in the central city of Hue has teamed up with a local college to launch a training centre for sustainable tourism practices.
Funded by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Norway through WWF-Vietnam, the centre was inaugurated on 29 September. It will provide knowledge on alternatives to plastic, environmentally friendly tourism management and training methods, and tours designed to minimise plastic use for both students and local communities. The facility will also serve as a hub linking businesses, educational institutions and stakeholders to build a green tourism ecosystem in Hue.
As part of the programme, the Hue Tourism College signed training cooperation agreements with local wards and communes to promote community-based tourism, run tailored courses, and offer vocational training for rural residents. The college also signed a deal with the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre to share expertise and provide support, thereby linking sustainable tourism with the preservation and promotion of Hue’s cultural heritage.
Rector Pham Ba Hung expressed his hope that these agreements would bring practical benefits to learners and contribute to enhancing Hue’s image as a green and friendly tourist destination.
The launch event also introduced a one-day low-plastic tour developed by the Hue Travel Association, a cooking class making use of ingredients often discarded, and a display space showcasing plastic-reducing products./.