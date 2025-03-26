Hue kicks off Visit Vietnam Year 2025

At the grand ceremony. Photo: VNA

In his speech, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh highlighted a series of cultural, sports, and tourism activities scheduled to follow the curtain raiser. He noted that Hue has been selected as the host twice during the programme’s 22 editions, reflecting its significance on both the local and global tourism map, as well as the central government’s attention to the city’s socio-economic development.



Chinh asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Hue, and other localities across the country to implement comprehensive measures for tourism growth and to create unique products tied to local cultural heritage. He also emphasised the importance of digital transformation and technological applications in communication efforts, while promoting the creation of new tourism spaces that have minimal impact on the environment and heritage.



Additionally, the Deputy PM called for efforts in human resources training and locality-to-locality cooperation to create Hue-centered tours and promote service infrastructure improvements and heritage preservation.

With the theme “Hue - Ancient Capital, New Opportunity,” Visit Vietnam Year 2025 aims to strengthen tourism linkages between Hue and other cities and provinces nationwide, while enhancing the image, position, and brand of Vietnamese tourism in general and that of the central city in particular. The programme will feature four main seasonal activity groups representing spring, summer, autumn, and winter, encompassing over 170 national and provincial-level events./.