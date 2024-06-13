Making news
Hue Int’l Arts Festival Week draws over 100,000 visitors
Speaking at the closing ceremony, Permanent Vice Chairman of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue Phan Thanh Binh said that the six-day event attracted the participation of over 30 art troupes from Vietnam and seven other nations, namely France, Belgium, Spain, Canada, Japan, China, and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Twelve main activities and programmes were organised, including a traditional dance and royal performance, a street carnival, a light festival, a beer festival, a lantern festival and a vegetarian cuisine festival.
According to Director of the provincial Tourism Department Nguyen Van Phuc, the festival not only brings about opportunities for the province to attract tourists but also promotes its cultural values, landscape, and people./.