Hue Imperial Citadel to open night street zone from April 22

Following several postponements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the night street zone will open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.



The night street is anticipated to offer guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Hue royal space through unique art programs. Coming there, visitors will also explore traditional craft products and Hue cuisine at various stalls located throughout the zone, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) cited the organizers’ sources.



Vo Le Nhat, Chairman of the Hue City People's Committee, said the night street zone will span across the August 23 Road and Le Huan street on a pilot basis, as well as connect to other areas in the Hue Imperial Citadel. They include Tinh Tam Lake - Hoc Hai Lake, the Tang Tho Lau (Library), the Tran Binh Dai - Mang Ca garrison area, the Ngu Ha River, and the Thuong Thanh - Eo Bau space.



Local authorities will provide free admission to the Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities at No 3 Le Truc street in Hue City from April 17 to the end of May 17.



Throughout the year visitors will be exempt from entrance fees to tourist attractions at the Hue ancient citadel relic complex during the Lunar New Year, Thua Thien-Hue liberation day on March 26 and National Day on September 2.



Local authorities expect the launch of the night street zone will boost the nighttime economy and contribute to reviving the local tourism industry which has been seriously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic./.