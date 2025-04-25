Making news
Hue Imperial Citadel to offer free night admission to visitors on holidays
Visitors to the Hue Imperial City, located in the central city of Hue, will enjoy free nighttime access from April 26 to May 1, in celebration of National Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day, according to the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre.
Visitors will be able to enter the site through Hien Nhon gate from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm to explore Thieu Phuong garden and Phu noi vu (internal affairs office). This will be an opportunity for them to discover the grandeur of the historic architecture and natural surroundings in the mystical evening.
Under the Nguyen Dynasty, Thieu Phuong was considered one of the most remarkable royal gardens. King Thieu Tri ranked it as the second most beautiful scenic spot in the capital of Hue.
On the occasion, the centre will organise an exhibition featuring ornamental plants, orchids, and decorative stones from all the three regions. Visitors can also watch demonstrations of traditional Hue crafts, engage in hands-on experiences, and try local cuisine.
Ky Dai (Flag Tower) will host captivating fireworks displays featuring traditional cannons every Saturday evening at 7:15 pm.
Additionally, holiday travelers will have the opportunity to visit the "Journey of Vietnamese Ceramics" exhibition, scheduled to open on April 26 at Kien Trung Palace, a highlight of the Summer Festival within the framework of the Hue Festival 2025. The event presents nearly 200 exceptional ancient pottery artifacts spanning Vietnam's history. They are not only precious heritage but also a vivid demonstration for the talent and creative spirit of the Vietnamese people throughout different periods./.