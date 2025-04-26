Making news
Hue heats up for tourism surge during national reunification – May Day break
The central city of Hue, which was once Vietnam’s imperial capital, is set to become a magnet for holidaymakers during the upcoming national reunification-May Day holidays from April 30 to May 4, with municipal authorities forecasting around 150,000 visitor arrivals, bringing some 300 billion VND (11.52 million USD) in revenues.
The city is positioning itself as a top destination for the long break by offering a rich tapestry of cultural, culinary, and leisure experiences. These festivities are part of the larger Visit Vietnam Year 2025 programme, themed “Hue - Ancient Capital, New Opportunity”. Highlights include an exhibition on Vietnamese tourism, cultural heritage, landmarks and traditional craft products running from April 27 to May 2, and the 45th General Assembly of the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF) from April 27 to 29.
Renowned globally for its cuisine, with a recent ranking among the world’s top 100 food cities, Hue is making the most of its strengths with a culinary event from April 29 to May 2. The festival will feature over 68 stalls from across the country, showcasing regional delicacies, and is expected to draw more than 50,000 visitors. Alongside, curated food tours and traditional craft village excursions are being piloted to encourage longer stays and increased tourist spending.
Local tourism authorities have proactively bolstered service quality, safety, and visitor experiences. Accommodation providers, particularly upscale resorts and three-star-and-above hotels, have ramped up preparations since the start of the year. Many have already reported booking rates exceeding 85%, with near-full occupancy expected on peak days, April 30 and May 1.
According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the city will maintain momentum after the holidays with a lineup of vibrant events as part of the year-round festival, including Vesak Week, a vegetarian food festival, a lotus festival, and the grand finale of Miss Vietnam 2025./.