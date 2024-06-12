Hue Festival Week 2024 attracts about 100,000 visitors

A musical show is held at Thieu Phuong Royal Garden, Imperial City, Hue. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

The Hue Festival Week 2024 taking place from June 7-12 in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue under the theme of "Cultural Heritage amid Integration and Development" has attracted about 100,000 visitors, said a local official.

Director of the province’s Tourism Department Nguyen Van Phuc said that the festival not only brings about opportunities for the province to attract tourists but also promotes its cultural values, landscape, and people.

A traditional dance and royal performance at Ngo Mon (Noon Gate) in the imperial capital on June 7 sparked the opening ceremony of the festival, marking one of the most successful cultural events organised in Hue city for 24 years.

The festival saw the participation of 30 art troupes from France, Belgium, Spain, Canada, Japan, China, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Vietnam, creating a series of art performances and attractive stage space for local residents and visitors.

It also includes a food event and shows of the world famous heritage of the Hue royal court music and songs./.