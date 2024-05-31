Hue Festival: A quarter-century of cultural grandeur

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)





From Humble Beginnings to Festival Grandeur

The festival's journey began in 1999 as a collaborative event between Vietnam and France, initially known as the Vietnam-France Festival. A year later, it was renamed the Hue Festival, becoming a source of immense pride for Thua Thien Hue province.

Nguyen Thanh Binh, permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the organising board, said each edition of the Hue Festival sees the active participation of art troupes from regions rich in culture and history. The festival transcends mere celebration, nurturing cultural diplomacy and fostering international exchange.

Originally a biennial event, the Hue Festival has evolved into a year-round spectacle. Starting in 2022, it takes place throughout all four seasons, with each season featuring a unique theme. International partnerships, art exchanges, and broader community participation have become hallmarks of the festival. This multifaceted approach has spurred tourism, bolstered the local socioeconomic landscape, and solidified Hue's position as a premier tourist destination.

Unique, Novel Experiences Await

The upcoming Summer Festival, aptly named "The Capital Shines" (April-June), promises a highlight. This is the Week of the 2024 Hue International Arts Festival. Held under the theme "Cultural Heritage with Integration and Development" (June 7-12), it will showcase Vietnam's "soft power" through a dazzling array of cultural experiences.

Nightly performances at the Imperial Citadel, community stages at Quoc Hoc Memorial Square, 3/2 Park, and across Thua Thien Hue province will feature exceptional domestic and international artists. Audiences can look forward to court music, unique folk melodies, and captivating traditional and contemporary art shows from eight countries, offering an unforgettable cultural immersion.

Honouring Heritage Through Art

Conservation and promotion of Hue's architectural heritage remain a top priority of local authorities. Building on this commitment, French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet recently announced a unique art project: the Light Festival. Building on the success of the "Hue by Light" live show, this new endeavor aims to celebrate the architectural grandeur of the Imperial Citadel, particularly the Thai Binh Lau and its surrounding areas.

Through 12 meticulously designed sound and light installations, the Light Festival will transform the citadel into a magical, poetic realm. A confluence of creative technologies and techniques will offer visitors an educational and interactive journey steeped in aesthetics. Designed to captivate imaginations, these installations promise to further popularise the image and value of Vietnamese heritage, particularly Hue's, solidifying the nation's "soft power" in cultural and art exchange.

The Hue Festival's enduring appeal lies in its ability to seamlessly blend cultural preservation with art innovation. As it embarks on its 25th year, the festival promises a spectacular showcase of heritage, art brilliance and international collaboration.

It stands as a testament to Vietnam's commitment to celebrating and preserving its rich cultural heritage while embracing the future of artistic expression. As visitors flock to Hue for this grand celebration, they will witness a vibrant confluence of past and present, tradition and innovation, all set against the backdrop of one of Vietnam's most historic cities./.