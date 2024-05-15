Making news
Hue Festival 2024 to amuse visitors with massive light show
The event is the continuance of the Hue by light - The live show project with 12 unique sound and light installations.
According to French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet, the light festival was initiated in late 2022 when the French Embassy was implementing the Hue by light - The live show project, one of the activities to mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between France and Vietnam.
The light festival will be a combination of different technologies and creative techniques to deliver a journey that is both academic and interactive, while focusing on aesthetics, the diplomat said.
All installations are created to provide an immersive experience in a fantasy universe throughout the viewer's exploration of sound and light.
France has rich experience in preserving cultural heritage, and is willing to share with Vietnam to contribute to the conservation of cultural values and promotion of tourism, Brochet stated.
Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thua Thien-Hue province Nguyen Thanh Binh said that the light festival will see the artistic direction from the French side, and content and technical solutions developed with partnership from Vietnam and France in the spirit of sharing professional knowledge.
The festival demonstrates the efforts in more than a year of the AC3 Studio team to bring visitors an exciting walk on the grounds of the Hue imperial citadel (Dai Noi) and Thai Binh Lau (Royal Library).
To carry out all of these installations, the creative team had to build a specially designed, centralised control system consisting of nine data servers, 22 electronic cards, many kilometres of cables and more than 4,500 light sources, bringing vitality to buildings, gardens, trees, rockeries and even lake areas.
The technologies used at the event are diversified depending on each specific installation, including video mapping and Artnet.
The light festival will start at 7pm on June 8. The show will be available from 6pm-10pm every day until June 22./.