Hue Festival 2022 opens with colourful show

Colorful fireworks show. Photo: Cong Dat

Representative of the Thua Thien Hue province’s authorities speaks to open the festival. Photo: Cong Dat

A performa nce with co nical hat. Photo: Cong Dat

Brilliant colors. Photo: Cong Dat Ngo Mon gate is beautiful through a light show. Photo: Cong Dat

With the theme "Cultural heritage with integration and development", the opening ceremony of Hue Festival 2022 took place at Ngo Mon Square, attracting thousands of visitors.



The opening ceremony introduced cultural values and identities of the Hue ancient capital city, and Thua Thien-Hue province at large, which is striving to grow further, to visitors.



Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of Thua Thien-Hue People’s Committee and head of the festival organizing committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said after more than 20 years, Festival Hue has become a national cultural-artistic event, contributing to promoting the nation’s cultural quintessence and popularizing the ancient royal city of Hue as a safe, friendly and beautiful destination.



He said from this year, the Hue Festival will be held with events all the year round, ranging from traditional court and folk festivals to activities featuring contemporary arts to attract visitors.



The Hue Festival 2022 will last until June 30 with eight major programmes and many sidelines events, including an art programme at the opening ceremony of the festival, a street carnival and a music programme featuring famous song by composer Trinh Cong Son (1939-2001).



Other activities organised before, during and after the Hue festival include a food festival, a hot air balloon festival, Vietnam Summer Fair 2022 and a SUP (Standup Paddle Board) rowing competition. The events will take place in various locations along the Huong River./.