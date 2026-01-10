Hue city completes housing campaign five days ahead of schedule

Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Authorities of central Hue city held a ceremony on January 10 to inaugurate and hand over rebuilt and repaired houses under the “Quang Trung Campaign”, a rapid construction drive supporting families whose residences were damaged by recent natural disasters in Khe Tre commune.

The handover marked the final completion of the entire campaign, five days ahead of the deadline outlined in the Prime Minister’s official dispatch and in the run-up to the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Hoang Hai Minh expressed gratitude to businesses and donors for their contributions to the reconstruction and repair efforts for storm-and flood-hit households.

He urged recipient families to maintain a spirit of self-reliance and resilience, focus on work and production, and gradually settle down their lives.

According to him, the campaign’s success is not only the result of specific construction projects, but also carries profound humanitarian significance, embodying the Party, State, and Prime Minister’s commitment to citizens. The campaign, he said, spreads the spirit of national solidarity and mutual support, reaffirming the determination that “no one is left behind”.

Despite challenging weather conditions lasting over a month, the city finalised repairs on 40 damaged houses by December 27, 2025, and constructed five new ones, two of which were handed over on December 30, 2025.

On the occasion, three households in Khe Tre commune also received gifts from the Minister of Public Security, alongside the municipal People’s Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front municipal chapter, the local public security and Military Command, and communal People’s Committee./.