Hue Central Hospital wins first prize at ASEAN colorectal surgeon competition

The Hue Central Hospital in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue won the first prize at the recent colorectal surgeon competition through videos held by the ASEAN Society of Colorectal Surgeons (ASCS) in Bangkok, according to deputy director of the hospital Hoang Thi Lan Huong.



The competition was launched by the Vietnam Association for Surgery and Endolaparosurgery (VASEL) and the surgeon associations of the Southeast Asian countries from June to August 2023.



The video of the Hue Central Hospital was chosen as the most excellent to enter the final round, in which it was hailed by professors from China and the Republic of Korea for surgical skills and accuracy of anatomical landmarks.



The hospital is among very the few large medical establishments in Vietnam having quantum leap in colorectal cancer treatment and cancer treatment as a whole. An array of scientific research works has been carried out, while the world’s most elite treatment and state-of-the-art techniques have been implemented in the hospital to improve cancer treatment.



Director of the Hospital Prof. Dr. Pham Nhu Hiep is the first in the world to announce the result of the natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery for colorector cancer on renowned British Journal of Surgery./.