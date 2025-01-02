Hue announces Visit Vietnam Year, Hue Festival 2025

Foreign tourists visit the Hue Imperial City on the occasion of the New Year. (Photo: VNA)

The People’s Committee of the central city of Hue on January 1 announced the organisation of the Visit Vietnam Year 2025 and the Hue Festival 2025.

Themed “Hue - Ancient Capital, New Opportunity,” the Visit Vietnam Year programme aims to strengthen linkages and drive tourism development between Hue and other cities and provinces nationwide, while also enhancing the image, position, and brand of Vietnamese tourism in general and that of the central city in particular.

Additionally, it is expected to serve as a significant catalyst for Hue's socio-economic revitalisation, creating favourable conditions to attract resources for investment and development, and to build new, appealing local tourism products in the coming time.

Within the framework of the Visit Vietnam Year - Hue 2025 and the Hue Festival 2025, there will be four main groups of activities in spring, summer, autumn and winter, featuring over 170 national and provincial events.

There will be four highlights during the year, which are the opening ceremony of the “Visit Vietnam Year - Hue 2025” combined with a fireworks display to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Thua Thien - Hue on the evening of March 25, 2025; an international conference on cultural industries as a foundation for sustainable tourism on March 25, 2025; a culture - tourism festival and a programme to introduce Vietnamese tourism, cuisine, and craft villages, connecting businesses in the European market in June 2025; and the closing ceremony of the “Visit Vietnam Year - Hue 2025” at the end of December 2025.

Other notable events include promoting the “Visit Vietnam Year - Hue 2025” at the international exhibition EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan from April 25 to May 6, 2025; a series of communication and tourism promotion activities domestically and internationally; an international culinary festival; a cooking competition; and an international conference on Net Zero tourism planned for July - August 2025.

With such activities and events, Thua Thien - Hue expects to attract about 4.8 - 5 million visitors, with international tourists accounting for approximately 38 - 40% of the total visitors, and total tourism revenue reaching around 10.8 trillion - 11.2 trillion VND (423.57 million – 439.26 million USD).

As the capital of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), Hue is a land rich in national and global heritage values. It boasts eight UNESCO-recognised world heritages, 89 national relic sites, and three special national relic sites. Hue is also home to hundreds of folk and royal festivals, a diverse and unique culinary culture, and breathtakingly beautiful and majestic natural landscapes.

Hue officially becomes a centrally-run city on January 1, 2025./.