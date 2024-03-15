The railway service is expected to offer an impressive journey for tourists. (Photo: VNA)

A train route connecting the central city of Da Nang and Hue city of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue named “Central Heritage Connection” will be put into operation in late March on the occasion of the Liberation Day of Thua Thien – Hue (March 26) and Da Nang (March 29).



The information was announced at a working session between representatives of the provincial People’s Committee and the Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) on March 14.



The service is expected to offer an impressive journey for tourists as they can admire the natural beauty along the route passing through the Hai Van Pass, which was named among the 10 most beautiful drives in the world by renowned US magazine Travel + Leisure.



Every day, there will be four tourist trains traveling between Hue and Da Nang and vice versa. The service will be directly managed and operated by the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Haraco).



The People's Committees of Thua Thien - Hue province and Da Nang city will support the VNR and Haraco by implementing policies related to transportation connectivity, ensuring security and order, and tourism services.



According to the VNR, the Hue – Da Nang section includes 12 stations with a length of 102 km, with three located on steep mountain passes.



Each train consists of seven carriages, including one community carriage where passengers can enjoy and experience artistic, culinary, and shopping activities.



Travel time from Hue to Da Nang by train takes from 3.5 hours to four hours. However, the trains can run into the centre of the two cities, making it convenient for passengers, especially tourists.



According to Deputy General Director of VNR Tran Anh Tuan, authorities of Thua Thien- Hue have collaborated with tour organisers to promote the heritage train route on social media platforms.



Vice Chairman of the Thua Thien – Hue provincial People’s Committee Hoang Hai Minh said he hopes the daily trains will not only serve tourists but also connect the heritage lands of the central region./.