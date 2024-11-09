Hre ethnic group’s culture passed down to young generations

Ha Viet Sy (R) from Thanh An commune, Minh Long district teaches others to play gongs (Photo: VNA)

With the desire to preserve and promote the traditional cultural values of the Hre ethnic minority group, local authorities and passionate individuals alike in the central province of Quang Ngai have taught younger generations how to play gongs and perform folk songs and dances.

On weekends, the home of 57-year-old Ha Viet Sy in Thanh An commune, Minh Long district fills the air with the vibrant sounds of gongs. As the rhythmic beats echo, villagers flock to his house to watch, listen, and learn how to play gongs. This has sparked a growing appreciation for the instrument within the community.

With a deep passion for this traditional instrument, Sy has not only taught others but also founded a gong team for the commune. "I am very happy and proud to see so many young people embracing our ethnic culture," he said. "Many children are enthusiastic and have a good ear, so they learn quickly. I hope that the younger generations of the Hre people will always cherish and preserve this unique traditional culture."

Similarly, at the home of Tran Dinh Ha, 46, in Dien Son village, Long Son commune, Minh Long district, young people often gather to learn the art of playing gongs. Ha is among the few in this mountainous area who can skillfully play traditional Hre instruments. For him, preserving the sounds of gongs is essential to safeguarding his ethnic identity. Therefore, he always spends time teaching this instrument to the younger generations.

Dinh Van Y, deputy head of the Culture and Information Desk of Minh Long district, emphasised that to sustainably preserve and promote gong culture, as well as other cultural heritage of the Hre people, it is essential to have experienced individuals to teach and train the younger generations.

In Ba To district, Project 6 preserves the traditional cultural values of ethnic minorities associated with tourism development under the national target programme for socioeconomic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions to 2030. The district Culture and Information Desk has opened classes to teach how to play gongs and sing folk songs for youth, women, and farmers living in the communes of Ba Dien, Ba Thanh, Ba Vinh, Ba Trang, and Ba Kham.

With the collective efforts of local authorities and passionate individuals, the traditional cultural values of the Hre ethnic group are being preserved and promoted, contributing to enriching the culture of the ethnic minorities in Quang Ngai province./.