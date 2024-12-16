HOZO music festival takes place in HCM City

HCM City's HOZO International Music Festival captivates the audience with a diverse lineup of local and international artists. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City's HOZO International Music Festival is taking place from December 13-15, captivating the audience with a diverse lineup of local and international artists.

Highlights include performances by over 100 artists, including renowned headliners like My Tam, Henry Lau and Hieu Thu Hai, as well as international acts from Japan, Wales, Scotland, Denmark, and the Republic of Korea. The festival featured both large-scaled and mini concerts, catering to a wide range of music lovers.

In addition to musical activities, the festival also strongly advocates for sustainable development and environmental protection. The campaign "One Million Green Trees for the Islands and Seas of the Fatherland, for a Green Vietnam" has been integrated into the event, showcasing the city's commitment to building a green, civilised, and responsible community. It also reflects a love for the homeland's islands through specific actions aimed at greening the frontline islands of the nation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Deputy Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, noted that over four editions, the festival has become a prominent artistic event, gradually establishing a distinctive brand for the city.

At the festival, artists not only bring music to the community but also offer a creative space that fosters connections with friends around the world, showcasing the unique values of national cultural identity.

"HOZO embodies both community spirit and a distinctive musical style while embracing modern musical trends. This also contributes to affirming the strategic directions for developing cultural industries in Ho Chi Minh City," said Thuy./.