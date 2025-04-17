Housing supply in Ho Chi Minh City remains limited

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: vir.com.vn)

The residential property supply in Ho Chi Minh City remained constrained in the early months of 2025, with only 350 condominium units and 58 ready-built townhouses and villas launched, according to CBRE Vietnam.

All new launches were from subsequent phases of existing projects, though there have been notable improvements in legal bottleneck resolution.

Duong Thuy Dung, Executive Director of CBRE Vietnam, noted that some projects, such as a condominium development in District 7, may soon be able to sign sales contracts. Meanwhile, long-delayed housing projects in Thu Duc city, handed over between 2016 and 2019, are expected to finally issue ownership certificates, helping to restore buyer confidence.

Data from the municipal People's Committee shows that approximately 38,000 apartments are expected to receive title deeds in 2025. Since the end of 2024, new sales activities have resumed in Thu Duc city after a two-year halt due to legal entanglements.

In recent years, integrated urban township models on the city’s outskirts have gained momentum, supported by fast-tracked investments in key infrastructure projects. Experts highlight that the western region of HCM City, home to several major developers, is witnessing robust preparations for new launches and strong reservation demand.

One urban project near the airport in Tan Phu district recorded over 1,000 reservations within just ten days of its launch. In neighbouring Long An province, a string of projects is drawing investor interest, including a green urban township in Ben Luc near Binh Chanh district that is currently accepting reservations. Another nearly 200-ha urban area in Duc Hoa has recently broken ground and is expected to launch later this year.

The residential market in western HCM City is projected to become more vibrant in the coming quarters. Throughout 2025, more than 8,600 condominium units and fewer than 1,000 ready-built townhouses and villas are expected to be launched, mostly concentrated in the city's suburban areas.

In the office rental segment, Thanh Pham, Associate Director of Research & Consulting Services at CBRE Vietnam, reported continued strong absorption in newly completed Grade A buildings, with over 4,000 sqm taken up.

CBRE Vietnam’s 2024 Asia-Pacific Office Occupier Survey revealed that competitive rental rates and high-quality services are the two primary factors influencing tenants’ decisions to relocate. Relocation purposes accounted for 50% of major lease transactions tracked by CBRE in Q1 2025. The information technology sector continued to lead both in transaction volume and leased space, accounting for 25% and 31%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the industrial land market in southern Vietnam has maintained a stable occupancy rate of 89%. The ready-built warehouse and factory segments also saw positive developments, with occupancy rates reaching 72% and 89% in Q1, up 14 and 3 percentage points year-on-year, respectively./.