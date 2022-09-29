Households in saltwater affected Ca Mau to access to clean water  

More than 1,000 households in areas affected by drought and saline intrusion in the southernmost province of Ca Mau will be provided with clean water through a clean water supply system project which was officially inaugurated on September 27.



Nguyen Hanh Phuc, director of the Centre for Rural Water Supply and Sanitation under the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development which is the project’s investor, said the system’s water supply pipeline has a total length of 17.38km.



Total investment is around 5.7 billion VND (238,920 USD), including 3 billion VND (125,750 USD) donated from Vingroup’s Thien Tam Fund.



Ca Mau, one of localities in the Mekong Delta, has recently been hit by severe drought and saltwater intrusion.



The province's saltwater affected areas that have no tap water are facing the threat of a water shortage for daily use and production.



The new water clean supply system will provide clean water to people living in areas affected by drought and salt water intrusion in Ngoc Hien district's Tam Giang Tay commune, Ca Mau city’s Ly Van Lam commune, and Tran Van Thoi district’s Phong Dien commune.



Le Thi Thuc, managing director of the province's Community Disaster Prevention Fund, said the fund has also built three other clean water supply works, installed 10 automatic rain gauging stations, built two swimming pools on child drowning prevention, and supported poor women in Dam Doi district to borrow low-interest loans to invest in their livelihoods, with a total funding of more than 8.6 billion VND (360,480 USD)./.