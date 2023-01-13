Making news
Houaphanh province of Laos offers Tet greetings to Hoa Binh province
Vice Secretary of the Hoa Binh provincial Party Committee Bui Duc Hinh briefed the delegation on the local socio-economic development in 2022 and highlighted the traditional friendship between the two countries, including between Hoa Binh and Houaphanh.
Hoa Binh will press on with people-to-people exchanges, especially between young people of the two sides, he said, noting that it is ready to send youth delegations to the Lao side to share experience in all aspects.
For his part, Photma Pannha, Standing Vice Secretary of the Houaphanh provincial Party Committee, thanked Hoa Binh for helping his province build the Houamuong school and receiving students from Houaphanh.
He expressed his hope that Hoa Binh will continue assistance in training students and transfer of cultivation technology and techniques to Houaphanh.
The expansion of multifaceted cooperation, frequent cultural and information exchanges, and practical mutual assistance activities will help strengthen the great solidarity and friendship between the two Parties, States, and people, the visiting official added./.