Making news
Hot-air balloon festival opens in Can Tho
The four-day festival, which features 30 hot-air balloons of different colours and sizes, is expected to contribute to raising tourism quality and promoting Can Tho among domestic and foreign tourists, said Truong Cong Quoc Viet, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Within the festival, goers have a chance to participate in music, culinary and art activities.
The local tourism sector aims to serve 5.2 million visitors for nearly 4.6 trillion VND (194.38 million USD) this year – a three-fold increase compared to that in 2021, as it has bounced back stronger after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the Mekong Delta city welcomed 5.1 million tourists and earned over 4.1 trillion VND. These results are considered a firm foundation for the impressive comeback of the city’s tourism sector this year./.