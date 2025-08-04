Honouring traditional values at Vietnamese family festival in Washington

Chilren join folk games at the festival (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in the US, together with representative offices of various Vietnamese agencies in Washington D.C., hosted the "Vietnamese Village Family Festival in D.C" on August 3.



The event celebrated Vietnam Family Day 2025, honouring the enduring cultural values of the Vietnamese family and strengthening the Vietnamese Village community in Washington D.C.



The festival was held at Rock Creek National Park - a large urban park stretching across the northwest region of the US capital along a branch of the Potomac River.



In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung emphasised that the festival served to preserve and promote the cherished traditions of Vietnamese families within the village community, while fostering solidarity and close bonds. He described it as a vital source of spiritual support for community members living and working in Washington.



Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung (middle) presents gifts to winners of sports games at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

With over 130 attendees, the event also provided an opportunity to encourage and reward children of staff members of Vietnamese representative offices in Washington for their academic achievements and personal efforts throughout the year.



The festival took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, creating memorable moments for the families of embassy and agency personnel.



Enthusiasm bubbled over as participants took part in lively traditional games and activities, including tug-of-war, sack races, and mini football. Children further enlivened the day with energetic and spirited cultural performances, adding to the festival’s cheerful and heartfelt ambiance./.