Homeland Spring programme strengthens Vietnam–Greece community solidarity, friendship

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong (centre) presents the 11th National External Information Service Awards to Greek winners. Photo: VNA

The “Homeland Spring” 2026 programme has been held for the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in Greece on the occasion of Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year.

The event, organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Greece, drew representatives of the Greek Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Greek friends with a deep affection for Vietnam, ambassadors of Cuba, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, notably Zetta Makri, a member of the Greek Parliament and Chairwoman of the Greece–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, along with around 120 members of the Vietnamese community in Greece.

Chairwoman of the Greece-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group Zetta Makri speaks at the "Homeland Spring” 2026 programme. Photo: VNA

In her remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong reviewed major milestones in Vietnam–Greece relations in 2025, which marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. She underscored the important role of the Vietnamese community in Greece - an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation as a bridge of friendship contributing to the promotion of people-to-people diplomacy between the two countries.

Ambassador Huong briefed the community on Vietnam’s development goals and foreign policy orientations adopted at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as well as major events planned for 2026. She expressed her hope that the community would continue to stay united, remain connected with the homeland and make practical contributions to the country’s development.

Speaking at the event, Makri said she was delighted to take part in Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year celebration, affirming that the longstanding friendship between the two countries has continued to grow stronger, particularly in parliamentary cooperation. She noted that despite geographical distance, Vietnam and Greece share many common values and principles, adding that Greece wishes to further promote bilateral relations, serve as a bridge between Vietnam and the European Union (EU), and enhance its engagement in Southeast Asia.

On behalf of the community liaison committee, Fotini Sarantidou Nguyen Bach Tuyet expressed the joy of overseas Vietnamese in gathering at the Embassy of Vietnam in Greece at year’s end to celebrate the Lunar New Year while turning their hearts towards their roots. She described the embassy as a common home and reliable support for the community, and voiced pride in the outcomes of the embassy’s activities in 2025, a milestone year in bilateral relations.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the 11th National External Information Service Awards to Greek partners who have made active contributions to promoting Vietnam’s image. The ambassador presented the second prize and consolation prizes to Velissarios Kossivakis, translator Vasiliki Kappa and the New Star Cinema group in recognition of their efforts in organising Vietnam Film Week 2025 in Athens and translating books on the biography of President Ho Chi Minh into Greek.

Delegates and overseas Vietnamese also took part in cultural exchanges, enjoyed traditional cuisine and welcomed the Lunar New Year in the spirit of Vietnamese Tet, contributing to strengthening community solidarity and the friendship between Vietnam and Greece./.