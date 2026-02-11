Homeland Spring connects Vietnamese community in Türkiye

Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Thi Thu Ha (R) and Istanbul Deputy Governor Mehmet Sulun attend the Homeland Spring 2026 programme. Photo: Courtesy of the Embassy of Vietnam in Türkiye

In the joyful atmosphere ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) of the Horse 2026, the Embassy of Vietnam in Türkiye has held the “Homeland Spring 2026” programme in Istanbul, an annual event aimed at strengthening solidarity and fostering a sense of connection to the homeland among Vietnamese people living, studying and working in the country.



The event, held for the first time in Istanbul, nearly 500 km from the capital of Ankara, attracted a large number of expatriates and students across Türkiye. The ceremony was attended by Istanbul Deputy Governor Mehmet Sülün and Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Istanbul Ali Tezolmez, creating a solemn and warm gathering atmosphere.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha said the programme marked the first time the Embassy had brought the Tet celebration to Istanbul, home to the majority of Vietnamese nationals in the country. She reviewed Vietnam’s notable achievements in 2025, highlighting the 14th National Party Congress and administrative streamlining efforts as important milestones in the nation’s development.



The Vietnamese diplomat also expressed her satisfaction with positive development steps in Vietnam–Türkiye relations over the past year, particularly in political-diplomatic ties, economic and trade cooperation, and defence. Given the similarities in cultural and historical values as well as the foundation of comprehensive cooperation, the bilateral relationship is expected to make further breakthroughs in 2026 and the coming years.



She called on overseas Vietnamese to uphold their traditions of solidarity, diligence and creativity, preserve the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and contribute to strengthening the friendship between Vietnam and Türkiye while joining hands with compatriots at home to advance the country into a new era.



Many participants expressed their appreciation for the attention and support of the Party, the State and the Vietnamese Embassy, affirming their commitment to unity, development and continued attachment to the homeland.



Set in a vibrant spring atmosphere featuring peach blossoms, "banh chung" and traditional cultural symbols, the programme included folk games, artistic performances and traditional Tet dishes.



The event served not only as a reunion for the community but also as a vivid reflection of the vitality of Vietnamese culture and national pride among overseas Vietnamese. It concluded in a warm and heartfelt atmosphere, leaving a lasting impression on participants and international guests alike./.