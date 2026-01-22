“Homeland Spring 2026”connects Vietnamese in Slovakia with homeland

The Embassy of Vietnam in Slovakia presents gifts to overseas Vietnamese at the event. Photo: VNA

The “Homeland Spring 2026” programme, recently organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia, brought the warm and vibrant atmosphere of the traditional Lunar New Year to the Vietnamese community living and working in the country.

The programme space was imbued with traditional Tet symbols, including peach blossoms, apricot blossoms and folk New Year paintings, creating a dignified and festive atmosphere. Cultural performances presented by members of the Vietnamese community reflected the preservation of national cultural values and the spirit of solidarity among overseas Vietnamese in Slovakia.

Addressing the gathering, Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang extended New Year greetings to the community, wishing all overseas Vietnamese health, prosperity and success in the new year.

The diplomat reviewed the community’s active engagement and positive contributions throughout 2025, highlighting their important role in activities marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Slovakia and preparing for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Representatives of the Association of Vietnamese People in Slovakia, the Party cell of Košice–Eastern Slovakia, along with two Honorary Consuls of Vietnam in Slovakia, also delivered remarks highlighting the role and responsibility of the Vietnamese community in safeguarding cultural values, promoting education, and contributing to the consolidation of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Slovakia.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese embassy presented Tet gifts to Vietnamese associations and organisations in Slovakia, reflecting the consistent attention and care of the Party and State for overseas Vietnamese communities./.