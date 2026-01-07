Homeland Spring 2026 set for February 8

The Homeland Spring programme is an annual activity of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese. (Photo: State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese)



The Homeland 2026 Spring programme, themed “Vietnam’s Aspiration: Peace and Prosperity”, will be held on February 8 in Hanoi, according to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The annual event serves as a meaningful platform to connect overseas Vietnamese with their homeland and reinforce bonds within the Vietnamese community globally.

Scheduled activities include a Vietnamese Cuisine Festival and the Spring Homeland 2026 art programme, to be broadcast live on VTV1 and VTV4 on the evening of February 8.

The organising committee has invited overseas Vietnamese living, working and studying abroad to register for participation via the following link by January 11: https://forms.gle/NuuFmLUAK77iuxxo9.

Over the years, Spring Homeland has become a familiar and much-anticipated gathering for Vietnamese communities around the world as the Lunar New Year approaches, reflecting the Party and State’s care and commitment to overseas Vietnamese while strengthening their ties with the homeland./.