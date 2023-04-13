Hoi An suspends entrance charge plan amid public objections ​

The Hoi An Party Committee had ordered the city People's Committee to hold off the plan to collect entry fees from every tourist beginning on May 15 by establishing separate lanes for local people and international visitors.



Hoi An will have discussions with residents and businesses to devise a solution that is both efficient and acceptable. The local administration will hold a press briefing to make public the plan once an agreement has been reached.



Currently, travelers only need to purchase tickets to specific sights in Hoi An, while the rest of the old town is free to explore.



One-way tickets for foreign travelers cost 120,000 VND (5.12 USD), while those for domestic visitors cost only 80,000 VND (3.41 USD)./.

