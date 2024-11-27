At the recently concluded World Travel Awards in Madeira, Portugal, Hoi An Memories Island in Hoi An city, Quang Nam province, was honored with the title of "World's Leading Culture, Tourism & Entertainment Complex 2024."



This marks the third consecutive year the island has received this prestigious accolade.

Hoi An Memories Island honoured at World Travel Awards

Located near the ancient town of Hoi An, this unique destination is renowned for its Hoi An Memories Show, a breathtaking performance that brings 400 years of Hoi An’s history to life.

Through cutting-edge outdoor staging and innovative storytelling, the show provides visitors with truly unforgettable experiences.

Winning this award reaffirms Hoi An Memories Island's position as a global leader in tourism.

It also highlights the unwavering commitment to preserving and celebrating the cultural and historical legacy of Hoi An, as well as Vietnam's rich national heritage.

The ancient town of Hoi An is the only Southeast Asian port-market in Vietnam, and very rare in the world. It boasts a diverse and artistic blend of typical architectural works from the Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese and French cultures.

Besides, with 1,360 architectural relics kept intact, Hoi An is one of the most famous destination not only in Quang Nam, but also in Vietnam in general./.