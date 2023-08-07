Hoi An hosts cultural exchange event with Japan

The event that marks the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan (September 21, 1973- 2023), was kicked off with a lacquer painting exhibition named “Microcosmos – Macrocosmos- Hoi An” by Japanese artist Saeko Ando.

A series of cultural activities were also held during the festival such as a Vietnam-Japan art exchange, a boat race “Hoi An, Japan and tourists” on the local Hoai river, a re-enactment of the wedding procession of Princess Ngoc Hoa and Japanese merchant –Araki Sotaro, and a Japanese flower arrangement instruction activity.

Entertainment, cultural and culinary exchanges included an exhibition of documentary photos about the friendly cooperation relationship between Hoi An and Japan, a wood carving exhibition “Hoi An ancient trading port”, a tempura art exhibition, a Japanese calligraphy demonstration, Origami paper folding and Yukata rental service, among others.

Nguyen Van Son, Chairman of Hoi An city’s People Committee, Quang Nam province, highlighted the ancient city is known as a cradle of the Japan- Vietnam relations 400 years ago, when Japanese traders came to do business at the busy port town, making it their second home. Since then, the locality has continuously promoted collaboration, friendship exchanges with Japanese localities.

The event created an opportunity to popularise and honor traditional cultures, enhance mutual understanding, and affirm the strong relationship between Vietnam and Japan while also attracting tourists to Hoi An - a city with a long history, convergence and absorption of international cultures and retaining the local traditional beauty./.