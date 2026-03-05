A fireworks display at the 2026 Festival of Light and Heritage. Photo: VNA

A highlight of the opening ceremony was a spectacular drone performance recreating the Dragon – Phoenix images across the night sky of Hoi An, drawing large crowds of local residents and international visitors alike.Blending cutting-edge unmanned aerial vehicle technology with traditional artistic lantern installations, the programme transformed the land into a grand open-air stage of light. The animated Dragon – Phoenix formation unfolded as a symbolic spring ritual, conveying wishes for prosperity, harmony and good fortune in the year ahead.An artistic fireworks display followed, formally inaugurating a series of cultural events scheduled to run through April 30.On the ground, the festival space was designed under the theme “Shuinsen – A Heritage Painting”, inspired by the flourishing era of Hoi An’s 17th-century trading port. The image of the “Shuinsen” (Red Seal Ship), emblematic of Vietnam – Japan commercial exchange, was recreated through large-scale lantern installations, accompanied by exhibitions of traditional craft villages, experiential workshops and mini art performances.According to the organisers, this year’s festival carries the message “Lighting up the Culture of Vietnam”. For the first time, it brings together monumental lantern art, drone performances and immersive craft village experiences to retell the story of ancient Faifo — the historical name of Hoi An — through the language of light and contemporary technology.The festival features a series of themed weeks, including Silk Week (March 10–23), Ceramic Week (March 24–April 13), and a closing ceremony on April 30 featuring sky lantern and floating lantern release rituals.Than Thi Thuy Huyen, Director of Hoi An Memories Land, said this site welcomed more than 600,000 visitors in 2025 and hopes to raise the figure by 20–30% this year by organising various festivals, including the Festival of Light and Heritage.In 2026, Da Nang aims to attract 19.1 million visitors, up 10.2% year-on-year. International arrivals are projected to reach approximately 7.86 million, representing anticipated growth of 13–15%./.